$0.11 EPS Expected for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.08. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 207,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

