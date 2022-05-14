-$0.20 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 price target on Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. 65,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,674. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,548,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

