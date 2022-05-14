$0.34 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRZ. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NRZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 7,528,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

