$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $94.21. 2,547,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $94.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

