$1.53 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 278,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $4,187,167. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

