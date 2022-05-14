$1.93 EPS Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.12. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 106.6% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 137,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.49. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $193.11 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

