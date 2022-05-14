10,280 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Innoviva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Innoviva stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 5,385,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

