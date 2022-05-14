1,116,388 Shares in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Bought by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,116,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,778,000. Tufin Software Technologies accounts for about 5.1% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Tufin Software Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 188,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 681,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,305. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

