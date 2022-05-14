1,441 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,866,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $22,800,000. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 83,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $5,907,000.

SSO stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $74.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

