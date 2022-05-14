$145.04 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $145.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $630.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.14 million to $728.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $659.85 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $721.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,536. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

