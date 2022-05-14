$171.32 Million in Sales Expected for Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will post $171.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.50 million to $178.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full-year sales of $772.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $778.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $822.34 million, with estimates ranging from $812.77 million to $831.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skillsoft.
Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million.
Shares of Skillsoft stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.49. 469,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skillsoft (Get Rating)
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.