$171.32 Million in Sales Expected for Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will post $171.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.50 million to $178.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full-year sales of $772.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $778.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $822.34 million, with estimates ranging from $812.77 million to $831.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Skillsoft stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.49. 469,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

