$2.41 EPS Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. IQVIA reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.71. 695,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,023. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $198.11 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.94 and its 200-day moving average is $243.86.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

