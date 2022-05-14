$2.68 EPS Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will report $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.19 to $11.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $12.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas stock traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.22. Cintas has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

