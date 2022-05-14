$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 731,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,585. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.