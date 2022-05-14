$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the highest is $2.85. Oxford Industries posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 134,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

