$224.97 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) will announce sales of $224.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.73 million to $244.20 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $225.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $934.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.81 million to $987.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $988.74 million, with estimates ranging from $872.09 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

