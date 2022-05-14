$39.93 Million in Sales Expected for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to post sales of $39.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.37 million and the highest is $40.33 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full year sales of $225.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $257.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $332.75 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Lab USA.

RKLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.14.

Shares of RKLB traded up 0.67 on Monday, hitting 5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,332,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,503. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 4.94 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

