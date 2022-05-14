41,800 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

SunCoke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.