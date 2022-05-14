$42.45 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the highest is $44.14 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $172.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $176.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $193.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $198.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

HTBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. 191,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

