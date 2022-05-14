$456.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) will post sales of $456.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.37 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million.

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 1,274,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,358. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,468,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,776,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

