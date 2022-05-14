$5.67 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90. AutoNation reported earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $22.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.80 to $24.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $22.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 73,677 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.68. The company had a trading volume of 946,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,433. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.92.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.