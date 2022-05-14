$5.79 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $47.00 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $13.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $111.81 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $269.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 653,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.57. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

