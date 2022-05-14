$539.53 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $539.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.00 million. Graco posted sales of $507.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Graco has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

