$559.76 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) to post $559.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $566.00 million and the lowest is $555.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

CHKP traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,486. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

