$559.76 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) to post $559.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $566.00 million and the lowest is $555.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

CHKP traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,486. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.