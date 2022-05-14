6,750 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

