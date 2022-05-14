A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.34) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 517 ($6.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.14) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,654 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($24,507.16). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,690.

Shares of LON:BAG traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting GBX 569 ($7.02). The company had a trading volume of 78,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 538.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 517.89. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 462.50 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £637.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

About A.G. BARR (Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.