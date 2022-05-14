a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will post sales of $176.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $796.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.98 million to $805.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $981.41 million, with estimates ranging from $935.03 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

AKA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 180,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,386. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

