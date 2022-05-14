Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $799.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to announce $799.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.11 million to $803.09 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $781.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.