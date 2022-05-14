abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.33.
SLFPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223. abrdn has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn (SLFPF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.