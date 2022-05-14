Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 307,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.94% and a negative net margin of 78.26%.
About Acorda Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
