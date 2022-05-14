Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 307,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.94% and a negative net margin of 78.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

