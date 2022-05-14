adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of adidas from €290.00 ($305.26) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of adidas from €300.00 ($315.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.2952 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.