adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Baader Bank downgraded adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on adidas from €359.00 ($377.89) to €348.00 ($366.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on adidas from €290.00 ($305.26) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. adidas has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.31. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.