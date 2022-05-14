Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aflac were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

