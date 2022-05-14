Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aflac were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.