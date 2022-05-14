Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Airbus from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($145.26) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbus from €120.00 ($126.32) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Airbus had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

