Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 47,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,505. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

