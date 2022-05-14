Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $161.54 and last traded at $161.72, with a volume of 1340617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.16.

Specifically, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,796 shares of company stock worth $5,317,830. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.