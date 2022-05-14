Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

