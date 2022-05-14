Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($278.95) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($295.79) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($253.68) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €248.00 ($261.05).
ALV traded up €2.06 ($2.17) during trading on Friday, hitting €200.40 ($210.95). 1,008,252 shares of the company traded hands. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €211.54 and its 200 day moving average is €210.71.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.