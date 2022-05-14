Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Findlay Park Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,279 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,558,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG traded up $67.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. 1,486,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,600. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,579.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,740.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,202.27 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

