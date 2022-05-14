Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $67.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,600. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,202.27 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,579.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,740.59.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

