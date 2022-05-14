Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $67.09 on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. 1,486,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,579.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,740.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

