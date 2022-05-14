Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,869,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $67.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,330.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,600. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,579.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2,740.59.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

