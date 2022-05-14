Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $64.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,722. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,733.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

