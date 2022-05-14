Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,504. The company has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $274.79 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

