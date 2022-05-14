Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 55.4% in April

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the April 15th total of 717,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CYTO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

