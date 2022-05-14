Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday.

Shares of DOX opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

