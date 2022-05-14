AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of AMERISAFE worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

AMERISAFE Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.