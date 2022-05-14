Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.40. 2,631,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.38.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

