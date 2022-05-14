Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $537.39 Million

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to post sales of $537.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.20 million and the highest is $545.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $517.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

